Alex Rodriguez and Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee in Yankees gear bring star power to NCAA basketball game

Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez is known to be a good friend with filmmaker Spike Lee, who's also one of the most famous diehard fans of the most successful franchise in MLB history. Moreover, the two share a huge passion for basketball.

Alex Rodriguez and Spike Lee have been spotted attending several NBA games together, including the 2009 NBA Finals. The pair also appeared together in an episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon a few years back.

On Monday, Rodriguez shared a photograph of himself and Lee on Instagram, with the pair seated in the front row for the NCAA basketball game between St. John's and Creighton. Incidentally, both men were wearing Yankees hats, with Lee donning a scarlet-colored piece with white details while Rodriguez wore a full black one.

"Basketball legend, my guy," A-Rod wrote about Lee in his post.

Spike Lee has directed more than 20 feature films over his three-decade-long career in the industry, including Do the Right Thing (1989), Malcolm X (1992), Inside Man (2006) and BlacKkKlansman (2019). He received the Honorary Academy Award in 2015, becoming the youngest person to do so.

Moreover, Lee is a massive supporter of the New York Knicks and the New York Yankees. He was a guest at the star-studded retirement bash of Alex Rodriguez in 2016. Lee is reported to be involved in the production of a documentary about former Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

Alex Rodriguez discusses popularity of MLB in Japan

Alex Rodriguez works as an analyst for the postseason coverage on Fox (Image Source: IMAGN)

The new baseball campaign kicks off with Opening Day on Thursday, but the regular season has already started for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs after they faced each other in the 2025 Tokyo Series in Japan.

The event was a huge success, as local fans packed Tokyo Dome to watch Shohei Ohtani and other Japanese stars in MLB uniforms. Alex Rodriguez offered his thoughts on the popularity of the game in Japan.

"One of the interesting things about Japan is how much they love baseball. I was just there a few months ago. It's such a great partnership between Japan and the US, it's the love for baseball.

"And Ohtani sits right in the middle of it. I mean to think that we had 75 million people watching just last year in the Baseball Classic when Japan played the US and Ohtani struck out Mike Trout. It was one of the most memorable at-bats."

Rodriguez had joined the New York Yankees following a trade deal with the Texas Rangers in 2004. He had recorded his first base hit for the team in Japan in their Opening Day encounter against the Tampa Bay Rays.

