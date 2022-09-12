"Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want" - Throwback to when former MLB All-Star Jose Canseco wanted to fight Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez

Former MLB star Jose Canseco has often made headlines with his Twitter game. Once, he challenged New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez to a fight.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want

The two former MLB players have always had a volatile relationship. It became ugly when rumors surfaced years ago that A-Rod had an affair with Canseco's wife.

Jessica, Canseco’s ex-wife, denied the allegations and said she never slept with Alex Rodriguez. She posted this tweet.

jessicacanseco @jessicacanseco 🤦‍♀️ Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends🤦‍♀️ Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends😂🤦‍♀️

Let's take a look at the fued between the two MLB stars.

The conflict between Jose Canseco and Alex Rodriguez

Canseco once accused Rodriguez of cheating on ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Hey Alex why don't you tell your girlfriend how you use to cheat on Jennifer with Mia in Jennifer's own home ..the truth hurts.. anytime you want to polygraph I am in Hey Alex why don't you tell your girlfriend how you use to cheat on Jennifer with Mia in Jennifer's own home ..the truth hurts.. anytime you want to polygraph I am in

The former Oakland Athletics star also took a dig at Rodriguez’s reported girlfriend Kathryne Padgett. He wrote that he always knew that A-Rod would date a fitness model and that Padgett was also scared of the truth just like JLo was.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Oh Alex your soooo predictable..I said you would date a young fitness blonde with light eyes..Kathryn Padgett..I direct messaged her on Instagram and she accepted then you found out a out it and she blocked me...looks like she is afraid of the truth like Jennifer was Oh Alex your soooo predictable..I said you would date a young fitness blonde with light eyes..Kathryn Padgett..I direct messaged her on Instagram and she accepted then you found out a out it and she blocked me...looks like she is afraid of the truth like Jennifer was

During his MLB career, Canseco was one of the greatest power hitters in the game. He won many accolades, including Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player, among others. Canseco was a six-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion with the Oakland A's and the Yankees.

Jose Canseco plays in Golden Baseball League.

A-Rod, who shared in the Yankees' 2009 World Series victory, was a key contributor to the team's success. Rodriguez, a 14-time All-Star, has won a number of honors, including two Gold Gloves, 10 Silver Sluggers, and three awards for American League Most Valuable Player.

