"Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez will go their separate ways" - Former MLB star Jose Canseco predicted Alex Rodriguez and J.Lo's breakup and possibility of Yankees superstar hooking up with fitness model

Jose Canseco predicted Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's controversial split in January 2021, two months before the power couple's separation. The former Cuban-American MLB player has become quite the fortune teller.

Not only did Jose predict Alex and Jennifer parting ways, but he also went on to confidently say that Alex would start dating a fitness model.

Surprisingly, in April 2021, Alex and J.Lo released a joint statement announcing their breakup. It read:

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Canseco's second half of the vexing tweet came true as well. Alex is currently seeing Kathryne Padgett, a 25-year-old fitness model. The pair have been spotted at Minnesota Timberwolves basketball games numerous times. Plus, Alex and Kathryn recently went on a luxurious European vacation in June.

The former New York Yankees legend also openly shows love to his new flame on Instagram.

"Alex reacts to girlfriend Kathryne Padgett's bikini photos." - New York Post

Once Alex and J.Lo's break-up became prominent news, Jose was back at it.

Jose Canseco came up with hilarious tweets after his prediction regarding Alex Rodriguez-J.Lo. came true

Jose Canseco went on to quote-tweet his previous tweet and posted:

Post the J-Rod split, Jose tweeted directly to the "I'm Into You" singer Jennifer Lopez.

There were typos in the tweet. Jose must have meant "is broke" instead of the typo "it's broke."

Saying this, he took a dig at Alex. However, Alex has always been financially stable, owing to his impeccable financial literacy. On the contrary, Jose, who garnered a net worth of $55 million, reportedly lost it all.

