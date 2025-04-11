Alex Rodriguez joins Shohei Ohtani in congratulating Billie Jean King's major milestone

Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez recently followed Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in congratulating former world No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King on her spectacular feat.

The 81-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, recently added to her already stellar list of achievements. Her name has now been embedded in a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her the first woman to receive such an honor in the sports entertainment category.

On Thursday, the 14-time All-Star baseball player Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to congratulate Billie Jean King by sharing her post and captioning it:

“Congratulations to my friend @billiejeanking. Thank you for all that you have done in sports and in the world. You are such a positive influence for my daughters and people everywhere.”

IG (Credits: Instagram/@arod, @billiejeanking)

Billie Jean King replied to Rodriguez’s message by reposting it on her account with the caption:

“Thank you @arod for the kind words”

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was also quick to congratulate her on her Walk of Fame induction. He shared an image posing with Billie Jean King and added a heartfelt message (translated from Japanese):

"Congratulations on winning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Also, good luck in the Billie Jean King Cup this week. Good luck to the Japanese representatives!"

IG (Credits: Instagram/@shoheiohtani)

In 2018, Billie Jean King, along with her partner, former tennis player Ilana Kloss, became a minority owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last month, she also visited the team and met Dodgers designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

She posted a picture with Ohtani, captioning it:

“Great to see you today, @shoheiohtani”

IG (Credits: Instagram/@billiejeanking)

Dodgers co-owner Billie Jean King joined Alex Rodriguez in sharing valuable advice for young players

Last year, Billie Jean King joined Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly on a Bloomberg podcast, where she opened up about various aspects of women’s sports. During the conversation, she also shared her advice for young players, saying:

“When athletes come up to me and say, ‘What should I learn? What should I do?’ I say ‘Learn the business, learn the business, don’t learn just about a player’”

Beyond being a tennis legend, Billie Jean King is also an accomplished businesswoman involved in numerous ventures. She is the founder of Billie Jean King Enterprises, and in addition to being a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, she is also a minority owner of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

