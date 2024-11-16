Alex Rodriguez looks back on "modern-day Babe Ruth" Shohei Ohtani's exploits in Japan's 3rd World Baseball Classic win

Alex Rodriguez is making the most of his trip to Tokyo, enjoying the city's unique atmosphere while dining at lavish restaurants and attending promotional events. During his stay, he took the time to appreciate the country's biggest baseball star, Shohei Ohtani.

On Instagram, A-Rod shared a throwback story for the Dodgers superstar, featuring a picture from March 2023, when the Land of the Rising Sun won their third World Baseball Classic:

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story featuring Shohei Ohtani from the World Baseball Classic (Source: Instagram @arod)

The picture was taken after the WBC finale, where Team Japan triumphed over Team USA. The world saw the full potential of Ohtani's two-way prowess as he featured as Team Japan's designated hitter and then as the closer. In the final inning, Ohtani struck out his then-LA Angel teammate Mike Trout to seal the game, winning 3-2.

"With the modern day Babe Ruth. Congrats Shohei Ohtani on a masterful performance," A-Rod had written then.

Alex Rodriguez receives warm welcome in Tokyo

Having played 22 seasons in the MLB and earned 14 All-Star selections, Alex Rodriguez was once the face of the league. He was a global superstar and justifiably gained supporters worldwide. This was proved when A-Rod landed in Tokyo and was swarmed with fans who wanted to click a picture or get his autograph.

During his stay in Japan's capital, he shared a picture with Ohtani alongside a caption that said:

"So fun being in the land of @shoheiohtani"

A-Rod's Instagram stories as he landed in Tokyo (Source: Instagram @arod)

Rodriguez also made time to follow a Minnesota Timberwolves game, the NBA team in which he is a minority owner. There is an arbitration process going on regarding the transfer of the ownership of the team from current owner Glen Taylor to Marc Lore and A-Rod's partnership group.

Alex Rodriguez's story featuring himself watching the Minnesota Timberwolves game (Source: Instagram @arod)

As for the Wolves, they won their matchup against the Sacramento Kings 130-126 in overtime.

