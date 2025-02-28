Alex Rodriguez makes playful demand to daughter Natasha after she promotes her favorite water bottle brand

Natasha Rodriguez, the daughter of the former three-time American League MVP Alex Rodriguez, recently realized the benefits of advocating for oneself. Natasha had received a water bottle from her favorite brand as a gift, but unfortunately, the product was damaged. To her delight, the company promptly replaced it with a new one after she had called them up with her complaint.

On Thursday, Natasha Rodriguez shared her experience with a short clip on social media. Meanwhile, her father Alex Rodriguez responded to the post with an odd request.

Natasha put forth her experience in the form of an Instagram reel.

"Okay! This is your sign to advocate for yourself," she said. "I got this beautiful LoveShack FancyX Stanley collab water bottle as a gift. Unfortunately, upon opening it, the handle was completely broken. All it took was a call to the number on the Stanley website explaining that it was broken when I got it and a picture of the bottom of the water bottle confirming that it's an actual Stanley bottle."

"They sent me a brand new one. For free! And I'm about to open it," Natasha says, displaying the box. "It was also a super-fast turnaround. I called four days ago."

Then Natasha proceeds to carefully unwrap a neatly packaged box with a floral print and finds her water bottle nestled inside it.

"The handle is definitely not broken. I can't wait," she said. "This was not sponsored or anything like that, just such an easy process. Big fan of both brands. And it matches my manicure!"

"If it's free, give me three," Alex Rodriguez humorously demanded of her daughter.

Natasha is the eldest child of the 14-time All-Star, and he also has another daughter named Ella.

Alex Rodriguez wins $10,000 for college student

Alex Rodriguez is interested in having a controlling share of the Minnesota Timberwolves (Image Source: IMAGN)

Earlier this week, Alex Rodriguez caused a major sensation by helping a student at Bucknell University win $10,000. Rodriguez had traveled to the institution with his business partner Marc Lore, a Bucknell alumnus, to speak at a forum there before stopping by to watch some college basketball.

During the halftime break in the game between the Bisons and Army on Sunday, Rodriguez converted a shot from the half-court line in his very first attempt to win the $10,000 prize for a Bucknell student, sparking wild celebrations among the spectators in attendance.

Bucknell University posted a message on X to express their delight.

"What a day for Bison Nation! Bucknell takes down Army, and A-Rod delivers an unforgettable moment—hitting a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000! Huge thanks to Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore ’93, and Jordy Leiser ’06 for making it such a special day!"

Rodriguez is known to be a massive basketball fan and has been part of attempts to buy a controlling share of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise in the NBA.

