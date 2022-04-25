"One of the best hitters ever. A joy to compete with and watch on the field" - Alex Rodriguez and Mike Trout congratulate Miguel Cabrera on reaching the prestigious 3000 hits club

Miguel Cabrera received high praise around the league for reaching 3000 hits. Former and current competitors Alex Rodriguez and Mike Trout took time to celebrate the historic achievement.

Alex Rodriguez is a member of the 3,000 hit club along with Miguel Cabrera and understands just how difficult it is to get there and sent his heartfelt congratulations via a Tweet.

"Congrats to my brother @MiguelCabrera joining the 3K Hit Club. One of the best hitters ever. A joy to compete with and watch on the field" -@AROD

Becoming only the 33 player to join the exclusive group, the future Hall of Famer was celebrated by friends and long-time rivals alike. This admiration from around the baseball world is well deserved for the longtime Detroit Tigers superstar.

Mike Trout also took to Twitter to congratulate the newest member of the 3,000 hit club.

To put the achievment in perspective, Mike Trout has been the best player in MLB for the last decade. But he is still only at 1431 hits. It will likely be at least another decade before he reaches the mark if he is able to reach it at all.

Historic achievements in sports like this that are universally celebrated are a joy to see.

Mike Trout hopes to join Alex Rodriguez and Miguel Cabrera in the 3000 hit club

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers

It is unlikely that we will see another player make it to 3000 hits in the next few years. But in the long term, there are some active players who could get there. Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros is at 1783 hits in his career. He could join the group if he keeps playing at a consistently high level.

Trout of the Angels will also hope to join the group—currently being about half way there currently. While he is obviously on pace for a Hall-of-Fame nod regardless, it would be a nice feather in his cap to pad out his resume. Trout would also hope to join Rodriguez and Cabrera in an even more exclusive club: players with 3000 hits and 500 home runs.

Baseball is the ultimate team sport, but individual achievements like Miguel Cabrera's 3000th knock deserve to be celebrated. And that is exactly what the baseball world did in April 2022.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach