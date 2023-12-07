Alex Rodriguez and philanthropist Dan Fleyshman's take center stage at Aspire Tour Summit 2023

After retiring from baseball, Alex Rodriguez has kept himself busy with various businesses and managed to stay in the headlines after many years away from the game. Now, it seems that the former third baseman's entrepreneurial spirit has been inspiring many young business minds.

In a recent Instagram story, Alex Rodriguez shared that he attended the Aspire Summit Tour 2023 in Atlanta as one of the speakers. The summit played host to a variety of influential business leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs.

He was accompanied by the well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist Dan Fleyshman while imparting useful business insights to young minds.

Arod/Instagram

The Aspire Summit Tour is a two-day event designed for high achievers, aiming to inspire the financial, professional, and personal growth of young businessmen. The event features guest speakers who share valuable insights and experiences.

Alex Rodriguez's MLB career

In 2016, Alex Rodriguez retired from the New York Yankees with a .295 career average also nearly 700 home runs. Despite his divisive name, A-Rod has not allowed his controversial reputation to hinder his public image.

The founder of A-Rod Corp has remained actively engaged on the investing front. Next year, he is anticipated to acquire majority ownership of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves alongside billionaire Marc Lore.

In 1993, Rodriguez was the first overall pick. In 1996, as a team member of the Seattle Mariners, he won the 1996 AL batting title with a .358 average. However, his time in Seattle ended after he signed a ten-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers, where he won the AL MVP Award in 2003.

Although, many simply detest Alex Rodriguez for his alleged cheating. However, one cannot debate on that he possessed a immense array of skills during his gaming days and a strong business acumen in his retirement.

