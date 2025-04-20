Alex Rodriguez rallies Timberwolves spirit ahead of round 1 playoffs vs. Lakers

Former New York Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez has transformed into a businessman since retiring from the big leagues in 2016. He founded the A-Rod Corporation in 1996 and has made considerable investments with the firm.

One of his prime investments was purchasing a minority stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx alongside his business partner Marc Lore. Together, they control a 40% stake, potentially raising it to 80% if they buy a majority stake in both teams.

The Timberwolves are facing the LA Lakers in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Ahead of Game 1 of the contest at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night, Alex Rodriguez visited the Wolves' training facility to boost the players' morale and rally behind them. He shared images from his visit on Instagram.

A-Rod enjoyed the action from courtside and was joined by his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro and her younger daughter, Savanah. Rodriguez shared some snaps from the action-packed night on social media.

The Timberwolves took a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the opening game of the playoffs against the Lakers, 117-95 on Saturday night. Game 2 will again be played at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, before the series shifts to the Target Center in Minnesota for the next two games.

Alex Rodriguez celebrated his team's victory with all the players inside the tunnel as they headed to their locker room. Rodriguez is always on the go but takes some time out to watch the Wolves play either in person or on digital media.

He is also a big fan of NCAA basketball and watched the Big East Conference Finals between the St. John Red Storms and the Creighton Bluejays alongside Jaclyn Cordeiro at Madison Square Garden in March. He will be hoping the Wolves head home with a 2-0 advantage after Game 2.

