Alex Rodriguez was an all-time MLB great throughout his 22-year career and is considered one of the best to play the game.

As somebody with so much knowledge of the sport, he is often asked by parents of aspiring ballplayers what they should do to help their kids. He took to social media to help those who have questions.

Rodriguez was honest with his answer. He urged parent to let their kids play multiple sports. He stated that being a quarterback and point guard in high school tremendously helped him develop as a better baseball player.

The other thing A-Rod mentions is to let the kids develop naturally. He would not let his or any child get in front of a radar gun or get their swing analyzed. He wants to see the kids learn the game without worrying about that.

Fans valued his advice and poured their reactions on social media.

"Please, parent, listen to this man. The time is short in your kid's childhood; just let them enjoy themselves" one fan posted.

"Legit advice from one of the greatest to ever do it," another fan posted.

Parents love the advice from A-Rod. Given how big youth sports have become, letting the kids have fun is crucial.

The more fun kids have playing sports, the more likely they will stick with it as they grow older. It is great to see that this is the overall message to parents.

Alex Rodriguez was a generational player

Alex Rodriguez started his professional career with the Seattle Mariners, who drafted him first in the 1993 MLB Draft. He would quickly make his big-league debut on July 8, 1994.

After the 2000 season ended, Rodriguez was a free agent and signed with the Texas Rangers. He would spend three seasons in Texas before being traded to the New York Yankees for Alfonso Soriano.

He was a 14-time All-Star, three-time AL MVP, and a two-time Gold Glove Award winner. A-Rod also led the AL in home runs five times and was a two-time MLB RBI leader.