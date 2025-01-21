Alex Rodriguez relives his history-making MLB stats under George Bush's tenure

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Jan 21, 2025 04:18 GMT
Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez's peak overlapped with George W. Bush's term (Getty)

New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez is one of the greatest sluggers the game has ever seen. The three-time MVP has knocked 696 home runs during his major league career, good for fifth-most in league history.

In an update on Instagram, A-Rod shared a peculiar statistic just in time for the changing of the guard at the Capitol. Rodriguez shared a screenshot from MLB analyst Jeremy Frank where the statistician made a list of the home run leaders for the duration of each United States president's tenure.

Alex Rodriguez shares home run tally (credit: Getty/arod on Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez shares home run tally (credit: Getty/arod on Instagram)

The multiple-time All-Star led all MLB players with home runs during former president George W. Bush's tenure, with 364. It makes sense as during the two terms of "Dubya," Alex Rodriguez was at the peak of his powers.

also-read-trending Trending

In an interesting side note, former president Bush is the only U.S. president to have owned a major league team. Dubya was a majority owner of the Texas Rangers and served as its managing general partner before stepping down from his role when he was elected as the governor of the Lone Star State.

While A-Rod leads the list with the most home runs during a president's tenure, Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx was second with 353 home runs during the 12-year reign of former POTUS Franklin D. Roosevelt.

During the first stint in office of president Donald J. Trump, it was Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout that scored the most home runs with 134. It will be interesting to see if Trout would be unseated from the top spot as Trump's second term dawns upon the nation.

Alex Rodriguez hits 500th home run

Among the hundreds of home runs that Alex Rodriguez hit during George W. Bush's tenure, perhaps the most special one was his 500th home run.

youtube-cover

On Aug. 4, 2007, Rodriguez smashed his 500 dinger off Kansas City Royals pitcher Kyle Davies. In the process, A-Rod became the youngest player to ever reach the milestone at 32 years and eight days.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी