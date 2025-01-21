Alex Rodriguez relives his history-making MLB stats under George Bush's tenure

New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez is one of the greatest sluggers the game has ever seen. The three-time MVP has knocked 696 home runs during his major league career, good for fifth-most in league history.

In an update on Instagram, A-Rod shared a peculiar statistic just in time for the changing of the guard at the Capitol. Rodriguez shared a screenshot from MLB analyst Jeremy Frank where the statistician made a list of the home run leaders for the duration of each United States president's tenure.

Alex Rodriguez shares home run tally (credit: Getty/arod on Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The multiple-time All-Star led all MLB players with home runs during former president George W. Bush's tenure, with 364. It makes sense as during the two terms of "Dubya," Alex Rodriguez was at the peak of his powers.

Trending

In an interesting side note, former president Bush is the only U.S. president to have owned a major league team. Dubya was a majority owner of the Texas Rangers and served as its managing general partner before stepping down from his role when he was elected as the governor of the Lone Star State.

Expand Tweet

While A-Rod leads the list with the most home runs during a president's tenure, Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx was second with 353 home runs during the 12-year reign of former POTUS Franklin D. Roosevelt.

During the first stint in office of president Donald J. Trump, it was Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout that scored the most home runs with 134. It will be interesting to see if Trout would be unseated from the top spot as Trump's second term dawns upon the nation.

Alex Rodriguez hits 500th home run

Among the hundreds of home runs that Alex Rodriguez hit during George W. Bush's tenure, perhaps the most special one was his 500th home run.

On Aug. 4, 2007, Rodriguez smashed his 500 dinger off Kansas City Royals pitcher Kyle Davies. In the process, A-Rod became the youngest player to ever reach the milestone at 32 years and eight days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback