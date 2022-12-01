In May 2018, New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez expressed confidence in Robinson Cano's ability to bounce back from a 80-game PED suspension. The eight-time All-Star was banned after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Alex Rodriguez knows all too well about life after suspension. He was also subjected to an MLB ban from August 8, 2013, until the end of the 2014 season for his involvement in the Biogenesis Scandal.

During the ESPN “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast, A-Rod expressed optimism about Robinson's MLB career and mentioned:

"I do know that it will be a long road back, a tough road back, but I’m confident that Robinson Cano is going to come back and continue his spectacular career and I hope at the same time he can learn a great lesson and make his life even better."

Spotrac @spotrac Per his reported 80-game suspension for a PED masking agent, Robinson Cano stands to forfeit over $10.3M in 2018 salary w/ the #Mariners . He’s earned $178M since 2006, & has another $120M remaining on his contract thru 2023. Per his reported 80-game suspension for a PED masking agent, Robinson Cano stands to forfeit over $10.3M in 2018 salary w/ the #Mariners. He’s earned $178M since 2006, & has another $120M remaining on his contract thru 2023.

Robinson Cano stated that he obtained prohibited medication from a certified doctor in DR to cure an unspecified medical condition. He still chose to accept his MLB ban.

Robinson Cano was once again suspended by MLB in 2020 for PEDs

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees - Game 1

Two years after Robinson Cano's first PED suspension, he was back at it again. In November 2020, he tested positive for Stanozolol and was suspended for the entire 2021 MLB season.

Back then, he was playing with the New York Mets. Here's what Mets president Sandy Alderson had to say about Cano's situation:

"We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson's suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program."

He added:

"The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB's efforts toward eliminating performance-enhancing substances from the game."

In March 2022, Robinson issued a public apology to the Mets organization, teammates, and fans for using performance-enhancing drugs.

