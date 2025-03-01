Alex Rodriguez’s 2-word message fuels hype around 7-year-old baseball talent

Alex Rodriguez is no longer playing Major League Baseball, but he is someone that can recognize baseball talent when he sees it. That was seen again on Mar. 1 after Rodriguez shared a seven-year old baseball star on his Instagram story.

The young man that caught the attention of Alex Rodriguez was a seven-year-old who shares baseball highlights on his own Instagram page. A-Rod took note of a recent picture, and created plenty of hype with his two-word caption.

"Future Yankee 💙" A-Rod captioned the post.

A-Rod Young Baseball Star (IG)

It's pretty common to see a young athlete being recognized for his athletic achievements these days, but it's not normal for an MLB superstar to take note. This young fan has many incredible highlights posted on his Instagram, and is one day hoping to play in Major League Baseball. He was also able to meet A-Rod at a restuarant and got some swing tips from the MLB legend.

Alex Rodriguez is not in the Hall of Fame, but his career statistics are much more impressive than some that are enshrined. His alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs has kept voters from including him on their ballots, but he was a fantastic hitter at the plate.

The All-Star infielder belted 696 home runs throughout his career, while also driving in 2,088 runs. Known for his power, A-Rod still posted a career batting average of .295, while also playing some incredible defense on the infield.

Alex Rodriguez's love of baseball rekindled after meeting young fan

Alex Rodriguez is a very recognizable former athlete, but it's mostly adults that are able to point him out. On Feb. 27, A-Rod posted a clip on Instagram of his first encounter with the young fan, and how that rekindled his love for baseball.

"Seeing the passion in kids like this makes me fall in love with the game of baseball over and over" A-Rod captioned the post.

In the video that was shared on Instagram, Rodriguez was asked for some swing tips. The young baseball player had some game film ready for A-Rod, and the two were able to go over things together.

Rodriguez continues to work as an analyst for FOX, but he is also a successful businessman. He has taken over a large ownership role of the Minnesota Timberwolves as he looks to give back to another sport.

