Alex Rodriguez’s wholesome moment with young fan rekindles Yankees icon's love for baseball

On Wednesday, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez posted a touching video featuring a conversation with a young fan about baseball. After bumping into Rodriguez during lunch at a restaurant, the eager fan approached A-Rod to request advice on enhancing his swing technique. The fan shared videos of his gameplay on an iPad he had brought with him.

Ad

For any kid aspiring to make it as a professional baseball player, perhaps no one better to ask about 'the art of hitting' than Alex Rodriguez. Spending 22 years in the major leagues, the shortstop is regarded as one of the best batters ever: a career average of .295 and 3,115 hits, of which 696 were home runs. His accolades include three AL MVP awards, two Gold Glove awards, ten Silver Slugger awards and a World Series.

Ad

Trending

Taking to Instagram to share a clip of his wholesome interaction with the young fan, the fourteen-time All-Star talked about how seeing kids displaying so much passion for baseball makes him fall in love with the sport time and time again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Seeing the passion in kids like this makes me fall in love with the game of baseball over and over." Alex Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post

Ad

Ad

Alex Rodriguez visits Bucknell University to talk about business venture, displays amazing basketball skills

Having retired from baseball in 2016, Alex Rodriguez is now a successful businessman. On Monday, A-Rod took to Instagram to share snaps from a recent visit to Bucknell University, where he and his partners - Marc Lore and Jordy Leiser - chatted with management students about their business venture, 'Jump Platforms.'

Ad

"Thank you to @bucknellu for inviting me and my business partners @marclore and @jordy.leiser to speak to the Freeman College of Management about entrepreneurship and the work we’re doing together at Jump to redefine the fan experience!" A-Rod wrote.

"Engaging with the next generation of leaders is truly inspiring, and I hope our insights sparked some new ideas and aspirations among the students. I encourage everyone to pursue their passions relentlessly and put in the work. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for these bright young minds!" Rodriguez added.

Ad

In addition to the discussion, Alex Rodriguez also wowed fans at halftime of a basketball game he later attended. He showed outstanding skills in bouncing a shot into the net directly from halfcourt. Reportedly, that shot won a lucky student a tidy $10,000, which will be used to pay off his tuition expenses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback