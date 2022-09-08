Alex Rodriguez's 2009 World Series cap, Derek Jeter's infamous Air Jordans, and a Babe Ruth signed baseball are among New York Yankees themed sports memorabilia hitting auction block at Sotheby's

Alex Rodriguez's World Series cap and an incredible range of sportswear and equipment from other famous MLB players has now hit the auction block at Sotheby’s. If you want memorabilia from your favorite baseball players, now may be your chance — if you can pay the pricetag.

Several items from various New York Yankees legends are now available for bidding. Derek Jeter’s Yankee-motif blue-and-white Nike Air Jordan shoes, Alex Rodriguez’s hat from the Yanks' 2009 World Series, and a highly prized baseball signed by Babe Ruth are among the memorabilia on the block.

Alex Rodriguez’s 2009 World Series cap

The New York Yankees baseball cap Alex Rodriguez wore to win the 2009 World Series is up for auction. A-Rod wore this hat in Game 6 of the 2009 World Series, when he won his sole World Series championship. It is one of the finest sporting relics from A-Rod's career as he wore it in almost every World Series game in 2009.

Alex Rodriguez played for 22 seasons in the MLB and had a major role in the Yankees’ success. Rodriguez is a 14-time All-Star and has won several awards including three American League Most Valuable Player Awards, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, and two Gold Glove Awards.

Rodriguez retired from MLB in 2016.

Derek Jeter’s Air Jordans

Derek Jeter was drafted by the Yankees in the 1992 draft. The impact the 14-time All-Star had on MLB was indelible. Jeter retired in 2014 but made history post-retirement when he received a pair of blue and white Air Jordans with a Yankees design and his No. 2 on the heel.

The estimated winning bid for the sneakers is somewhere around $30,000-$50,000.

Babe Ruth signed baseball

A special Babe Ruth signed baseball that Jackie Robinson later autographed for a young admirer is also up for auction. The highly coveted baseball dates back to a game between the Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds in the fall of 1947.

A young local boy who attended the event brought a fountain pen and one of his most prized possessions: a ball previously autographed by the Great Bambino with space for quite a few more.

An anonymous seller told Sotheby’s:

“To get ahead of the crowd, we left the game before it was over in the ninth inning and went underneath the stadium where the players would come off the field once the game was over.”

Babe Ruth played for 22 seasons and was nicknamed “The Great Bambino.” He received great fame as a pitcher, outfielder, and slugger for the Yankees.

