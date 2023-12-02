Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha creates buzz among fans with first-ever YouTube video: "Best vlog ever!"

Since retiring from baseball in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has kept himself busy. Now, it seems the former third baseman's entrepreneurial spirit has been passed on to his eldest daughter, Natasha.

Recently enrolled at the University of Michigan, 19-year-old Natasha has seemingly embarked on a YouTube career. She was born to A-Rod and his ex-wife Cynthia in 2004.

Entitled "WIML Blog," short for "What is my life," Natasha recounts herself in her student surroundings in a vlog uploaded to her YouTube channel, "Natasha Rodriguez," on Friday. Part-way through the video, Alex Rodriguez appears and takes his daughter out for dinner at an apparent taco restaurant.

The video sequence also features footage of Natasha Rodriguez spending time with friends and taking in a show put on by the University of Michigan Universal Theatre. Additionally, the video also contains a scene from her birthday party. The Michigan winter likely represents an adjustment for Natasha, who grew up in Florida.

Fans were thrilled to see the video, with one user writing:

"Best vlog EVER!! so sweet tass."

Another YouTube user wrote:

"Amazing video. Happy Birthday. Loved this whole vlog and especially the end. Family, love and happy wishes. I also need the book Manifest. :)"

"This is SUCH a wholesome vlog natashaaaa!!!!! LOVE!!!" @alyssasunew336 posted in the comments.

Alex Rodriguez's MLB career is legendary

Rodriguez retired from the New York Yankees in 2016 with a .295 career average and nearly 700 home runs. While his name remains divisive to this day, A-Rod has not let his controversial reputation get in the way of his public image.

Rodriguez, the founder of A-Rod Corp, has kept himself busy on the investing front. Next year, he is expected to acquire majority ownership of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves alongside billionaire Marc Lore.

A first overall pick in 1993, Rodriguez hit .358 to win the 1996 AL batting title as a member of the Seattle Mariners. However, his time in Seattle came to an end after he inked a ten-year, $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers, where he won the AL MVP Award in 2003, a year before Natasha was born.

In addition to Natasha, A-Rod is also the father of 14-year-old Ella, who was born in 2008. A-Rod and Cynthia Scurtis separated the following year. Between 2017 and 2021, Alex Rodriguez was in a relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez.

Although Alex Rodriguez put up some incredible career figures, his involvement in the 2013 biogenesis scandal damaged his legacy. To this day, the 48-year-old has not gained admittance to the Baseball Hall of Fame on account of these past alleged indiscretions.

