Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha pens heartwarming message for half-sister Camilla ft. sweet moments with Yankees icon

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez takes great pride in being a dad. He has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, who have been growing like trees over the past few years.

Natasha is now 20 and is setting herself up for the future. She is enrolled at the University of Michigan, where she is majoring in musical theatre. However, that is not all she is involved in.

In 2024, Natasha did a podcast called "TalkToTash," and in the first episode, she interviewed her mom, Cynthia. Now, she is back for a second episode, but this time, it involves her half-sister, Camilla.

"Words can't describe how much I admire this girl. This is my sister, Camilla! She's 8 years old and has a LOT to teach ALL OF US!" said Natasha.

The former Yankees slugger's daughter wrote a touching post on her Instagram about her sister. While only being eight, she has a unique perspective on life that could touch many. Camilla was diagnosed with dyslexia, but she does not let that stop her.

"Take a few minutes out of your day to listen to our pod that covers the power of your mind, having different dads, dyslexia, and our 2025 ins and outs! I'll be coming back to this one as a pick me up often! On YouTube now. I love you Cam Jam"

The two talk about everything from speaking things into existence, the power of our brains, and more. It is a touching interview, and as Natasha said, it is one that many people can learn from.

Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha gets her sister to open up about her dyslexia disorder

Alex Rodriguez's Daughters - Natasha and Ella (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez's daughter, Natasha, wanted the world to get a better understanding of dyslexia. It is a disorder that some may not be too familiar with unless you know somebody struggling with it.

"Dyslexia is like when you mix up, let's say you are reading a word, let's say you are reading the word 'was.' If you turn it around, it spells 'saw.'" said Camilla.

Camilla was able to give an answer on what goes on in her head. Like others with the disorder, they can mix up the order of letters, spelling something completely different.

It makes those with the disorder have to work that much harder. However, Camilla has a great outlook on it, and on life in general. Next, we may see Natasha interview her World Series champion dad.

