Former New York Yankees mainstay Alex Rodriguez took to social media to pay his respects to the late San Diego Padres owner, Peter Seidler. The former Padres chairman died at 63, as announced by the organization on Tuesday. However, the reason for his death was not disclosed.

Among many to pay their respects, A-Rod shared his condolences for the late Peter Seidler. He tweeted:

"Peter Seidler cared so deeply about his family, his community, and Major League Baseball. His giving knew no limits, and he did everything he could to bring San Diego the championship it so richly deserves. He did everything first class at all times and treated everyone with utmost respect. He will be missed in so many ways by so many people."

In a statement released by the organization in the wake of his demise, CEO Erik Greupner said:

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler. Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family.

"He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

A memorial was set up at Petro Park by the Padres for those who wished to pay their respects.

Peter Seidler's health update and personal life

Seidler, who had twice been treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, said in September that he would not attend games for the remainder of the season as he recovered from an unspecified medical procedure in August.

The co-founder of the O'Malley group is survived by his wife, Sheel, and three children: two daughters and a son. Sheel is a lawyer and yoga trainer who loves cooking Indian food.