Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez gives a sneak peek at her extravagant wedding to Ben Affleck in Georgia

On August 20, "I'm Into You" singer Jennifer Lopez married Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck for the second time in Georgia. Instagram and Twitter are flooded with pictures of J.Lo posing in a custom-made Ralph Lauren white wedding gown.

Once engaged to former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer is now Mrs. Affleck! The pop singer took to her newsletter "On The JLo" to reveal the first look at her million-dollar wedding gown. She looked every bit ethereal and rocked the bridal look even at 53!

"Jennifer Lopez wore custom Ralph Lauren Collection to walk down the aisle. More than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren’s classic turtleneck column dress." - Vogue India

In her newsletter, Jennifer thanked Ralph Lauren for turning her vision into reality.

"The dresses were dreamy... thank you Ralph Lauren."

Jennifer released the first look of her Ralph Lauren custom-made wedding gown in her newsletter "On The JLo."

Additionally, Mrs. Affleck stated in her newsletter that she will be releasing more snippets and details of her Georgia wedding super soon.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé, flaunted his Ralph Lauren ensemble on Instagram in a startling coincidence

Alex Rodriguez with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez; A-Rod in Ralph Lauren (right inset)

A-Rod donned a Canadian tuxedo — a denim shirt with denim jeans — by Ralph Lauren on Instagram on the same day his ex-fiancee, J.Lo, wed Ben Affleck.

MLB fans were quick to point out the coincidence.

"Texting Tie Domi to see if the Canadian Tuxedo is still in style." - A-Rod

Alex and Jennifer started seeing each other in 2017. After dating for two years, the pair got engaged in 2019 but called it quits in April 2021.

Currently, Alex is dating fitness model and influencer Kathryne Padgett.

