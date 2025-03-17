Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro captures daughter Savanah showing off perfect handstand on the beach

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro has been enjoying time off from her busy schedule since successfully hosting the 'Women Supporting Women' event on March 6 in Windsor, Canada. A day after the summit event, she embarked on a trip with her daughters Bella and Savanah to Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

There they indulged in quality beach time, good food and enjoyed their stay at a luxurious resort. On Sunday, Jaclyn shared a picture of her younger daughter, Savanah, doing a perfect headstand beachside in New York. The mother-daughter duo then took a flight from NYC to Detroit, MI.

Savanah was born in October 2012, more than a year after her elder sister, Bella, who was born in May 2011. Jaclyn Cordeiro shares both daughters with her ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro. The family is Canadian by nationality, and like Jaclyn, her daughters were also born in Windsor and still reside there.

Besides sharing a common interest in fitness, Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn share the trait of being single parents to their respective set of daughters. While Cordeiro spent some quality time with her daughters in the past few days, A-Rod also spent some relaxing days with Natasha and Ella at their home in Miami, FL.

The last time Jaclyn and her daughters, along with A-Rod and his daughters, spent time together was during their Mediterranean coast summer trip in July-August 2024.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro enjoyed the Big East Finals at Madison Square Garden

On Saturday, the St. John's Red Storm faced the Creighton Blue Jays in the Big East Finals at Madison Square Garden. Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were present in courtside seats to enjoy the enthralling contest, which was won by the Red Storm by a score of 82-66.

St. John's advanced to the NCAA Tournament, famously known as 'March Madness.' Cordeiro shared an image from inside MSG on Sunday.

While Rodriguez has expanded his business manifold in real estate and many other varied domains via investments from the A-Rod Corp, Cordeiro too is on the ascent to become a successful entrepreneur mom.

