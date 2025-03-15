Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro celebrates 'proud moment' as her sculpted calf muscles come to a 'full tilt'

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness expert, celebrated a notable achievement in her fitness journey. The Canadian fitness model and entrepreneur often shares workout tips and motivational quotes.

On Friday, Cordeiro shared an Instagram video showing off her sculpted calf muscles.

“I am just going to say it out loud because we all need to celebrate our wins. My calf game is come full tilt its strong right now. And you know what! I’m proud of them,” Cordeiro wrote.

Cordeiro has two fitness programs, JACFIT and the 5AM Club.

In the video, Cordeiro described her fit for the Flex Fit Friday game (an Insta series). She wore a JacFit long-sleeve crop top with one of her “JACFIT-ISM” mantras on the back, paired with high-waisted shorts.

Cordeiro's fitness expertise helped Alex Rodriguez, who was looking to make lifestyle changes following his retirement from the MLB in 2016. Cordeiro supported him throughout his weight-loss journey.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro hosted "Women Supporting Women" charity

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro at Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons game - Source: Imagn

Jaclyn Cordeiro hosted the second annual "Women Supporting Women" Charity Summit at Caesars Windsor Casino in Ontario, Canada, on March 6. The event united women from different backgrounds to inspire and uplift one another while raising funds for local charities in Windsor and Essex County.

During the event, Cordeiro gave advice to the next-gen women.

"One piece of advice I would give to a woman of tomorrow would be, No. 1, trust your instincts because that's your superpower," Cordeiro said.

"No. 2, be consistent—your actions and words should always be in sync. And number three, always put yourself first because when you do that, people get the best version of you," She added.

Jaclyn Cordeiro is a mother of two daughters, Bella and Savana, whom she shares with her ex-partner Laureno Cordeiro. Bella has trained as a gymnast for years at Rose City Gymnastics in Windsor.

