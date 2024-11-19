Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro celebrates Yankees icon's eldest daughter Natasha's birthday with a heartwarming post

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared heartwarming birthday wishes to the Yankees icon's eldest daughter, Natasha Alexander Rodriguez, on Monday. Cordeiro shared a collage of images of the birthday girl, who turned 20, in the post on social media, with the caption:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful @thenatasharodriguez."

Screenshot from Jaclyn Cordeiro's story on Instagram

Natasha's nickname is Tashi, and Alex Rodriguez calls her by that name often. She was born on November 18, 2004, and is the eldest child of A-Rod and his former wife Cynthia Scurtis. Rodriguez married Scurtis in 2002, but the couple divorced in 2008.

Before they parted ways, the duo had another daughter, Ella Alexander Rodriguez, who was born on April 21, 2008. Ella is currently 16 years old, while Tashi turned 20 years old and is currently pursuing a degree in music from the University of Michigan.

Tashi likes to sing and has showcased her vocal talents in the past. She sang the US National Anthem twice in Loan Depot Park when the Marlins faced the Phillies in 2022 and when they faced the Pirates in 2023. She also sang the national anthem before a Minnesota Lynx game last year.

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez made their relationship Instagram official in December 2022 as they posted a picture along with A-Rod's daughters Tashi and Ella in front of a Christmas tree.

Since then, Cordeiro has been spotted in several social media posts along with A-Rod and his children.

Alex Rodriguez shared a heartwarming post wishing Natasha on her birthday

A-Rod shared a heartwarming video reel on his daughter Tashi's birthday on November 18. The video showcases some sweet father-daughter moments and her transition over the years. The caption on the video read:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @thenatasharodriguez! Thank you for brightening everyday. ❤️"

Tashi commented on the post and showcased gratitude towards her father. The comment read:

"Aww so many special memories! I love you mucho!!!! ♥️♥️♥️"

Screenshot of Natasha's comment to A-Rod on his Instagram post

Rodriguez is not with her daughter Natasha on her birthday as he is currently in Tokyo, Japan. On Monday, he spoke at the US Embassy in Tokyo and talked about Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, among other things.

