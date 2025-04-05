Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro cherishes sweet bonding time with daughters Savanah and Bella

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro will kick off the latest cycle of her signature six-week fitness program, JACFIT, on April 14. Alongside JACFIT, she also founded the 5AM club, which helps motivate gym goers to hit the facilities early and start off their days on the right note.

Cordeiro seldom misses her workout routine and avidly professes the need to train the mind and body and eat a healthy diet. Besides being a fitness trainer and model, she's also a registered nurse, writer, dietician, competitor and motivational speaker. While she juggles her many roles with relative ease, Jaclyn always finds time for her daughters, Bella and Savanah.

Jaclyn Cordeiro shares the girls with her ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro. Her elder daughter, Bella, was born in May 2011, while Savanah was born in October 2012. On Friday, Jaclyn posted a story where she was seen sharing some bonding time with her daughters.

Take a look at the image here, captioned:

"Girls Night."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Both her daughters are understanding of Cordeiro's relationship with the Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez. The duo started dating in 2022 and share similar thoughts over fitness.

Both like to train and maintain a healthy lifestyle. On Friday, while Cordeiro enjoyed a movie night with Bella and Savanah, A-Rod enjoyed some basketball action from courtside seats alongside his business partner, Marc Lore. Rodriguez shared an image from game night on his social media story.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez were last spotted together enjoying the Big East Conference championship game between the Red Storm and the BlueJays inside Madison Square Garden in March.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared highlights from Friday's bootcamp session

Jaclyn Cordeiro conducted a Flex fit bootcamp session on Friday, which was attended by some of her clients. She shared a video reel from the session on social media, highlighting some important notes to be mindful of while working out.

Take a look at some snapshots from the video here:

Screenshots from the story on Instagram

On April 1, Cordeiro had shared the announcement regarding the lucky winner for supporting the women summit branding photoshoot on social media. She had hosted the second annual women supporting the women summit on March 6 in Windsor, ON, Canada.

