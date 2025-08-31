Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro crushes workout in blue activewear before soaking up island escape with girl friends

On Saturday, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a photo of her powerful gym workout on social media. She shared a series of images, from a fitness trainer's workout to enjoying her tropical island getaway moments with her friends.In the first story, Jaclyn donned a blue sports bra and floral high-waist shorts and went about her workout with a dumbbell before dancing her way to the camera. Cordeiro later shared the story as a post, which drew a supportive reaction from her partner and former New York Yankees player. &quot;🔥🔥🔥 ,&quot; Rodriguez commented.To which Jaclyn replied with a heart emoji.&quot;❤️&quot;Alex Rodriguez's comment on his girlfriend Jaclyn's post. (Via Instagram)The next story was a waterside clip at Isla Mujeres, Mexico. She added weather and time stamps.Jaclyn Cordeiro shared her tropical island clip. (Via Instagram)The third frame captures a lunch; she reshared one of her friends' stories.&quot;Friends who feel like sunshine,&quot; the caption read.Jaclyn Cordeiro reshared a group photo. (Via Instagram)The last reshared story showed the group celebrating their weekend trip, capturing a shot of their wine glasses. Jaclyn Cordeiro reshared a weekend lunch glimpse on her social media platform. (Via Instagram)Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn's guide on sissy squatsOn August 19, Jaclyn shared a clip on her social media platform featuring a tutorial video of sissy squats. She wore black activewear, teaching the correct form of doing squats with a kettlebell.The caption reads, “Stop wasting reps. Start building curves. Here’s how to OWN the sissy squat. Don’t sleep on the DOs &amp; DON’Ts of sissy squats!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs a Canadian certified fitness trainer, Cordeiro shared clips teaching people the correct form for exercises. According to People, both Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn share a passion for fitness, following a strict fitness regimen to maintain their health and wellness.