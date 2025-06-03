Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and David Ortiz react to Yankees legend's return to the "ballpark"

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was at the Dodger Stadium for the Yankees' World Series rematch against the reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, over the weekend.

Rodriguez was at the ballpark for the series with his "MLB on Fox" crew to cover the highly-anticipated matchup. He was part of a renowned panel, including Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz and former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter.

The three-time MVP shared an Instagram post on Monday with pictures from their segment at Dodger Stadium. He captioned the post that featured the MLB legends sharing the frame with Yankees captain Aaron Judge:

"Feels good to be back at the ballpark with the MLB on Fox crew... Never a dull moment around here."

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend and fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro reacted to the post with emojis:

"❤️ 😍"

His former nemesis turned crew member, David Ortiz reacted to the post with a comment:

"My dawg."

(Image source - Alex Rodriguez's IG post)

Fox analyst Kevin Burkhardt, who was also part of the crew during the series, wrote:

"Always great to be back with my guys."

While Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter formed a lethal duo during their time with the Yankees, they often fought against a fierce adversary in Red Sox icon David Ortiz. However, since their retirement, the trio has formed a unique and entertaining partnership as analysts on Fox.

