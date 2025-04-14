Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro delivers powerful truth on aging & self-discipline

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a harsh reality on Sunday regarding how fitness and nutrition are important in terms of future health.
What you eat today will probably decide how long and how healthy you'll live when you turn old. Cordeiro, who is a fitness trainer, broke down how the daily choices of today could impact long-term health.
"Your 80-year-old self is already listening. What you eat today, how you move, how you manage stress; it all echoes forward. The aging you want in the future is built on the commitments you make to yourself today."
With the message, Cordeiro emphasized that aging gracefully isn’t about luck — it’s about consistency and discipline. The message gave her followers a holistic approach to how one should take routine seriously as early as possible.
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gives comical motivation to runners
Jaclyn Cordeiro, the founder of "JACFIT," often shares motivational messages. Her Monday motivation was for those who need encouragement to run harder.
She told her female followers to "run like there's a hot guy in front of you and a creepy one behind you."
When not in the gym working out, Cordeiro can often be found on the sidelines of Target Center to see her boyfriend's Minnesota Timberwolves in action. On Sunday, she was courtside to see the Timberwolves take on the Utah Jazz in the last regular-season game of the season.
The Timberwolves put on a 116-105 win to finish sixth in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record. Anthony Edwards led the group with 43 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Rudy Gobert registered a double-double with 18 rebounds and 19 points. Julius Randle also had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 points.
This win will be followed by a first-round playoff matchup against the LA Lakers, starting Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Expect owner Alex Rodriguez to make way with his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro there.
