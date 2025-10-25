Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops 3-word comment on boyfriend’s new look with designer glasses

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, has reacted to his recent Look Optic photoshoot. On Oct. 6, &quot;A-Rod&quot; was announced as the brand ambassador for the eyewear and glasses brand.Andery Leary, co-founder and CEO of Look Optic, said:“Alex is not only a legendary athlete and mentor, but also an accomplished businessman with a trusted voice that resonates across audiences.”Rodriguez also showed his excitement toward the partnership, saying:“Their glasses are high-quality, affordable, and stylish—and I’m excited to help bring that to more people, especially as they launch into men’s.”On Friday, Look Optic shared a post featuring A-Rod wearing espresso-colored frames paired with a sophisticated look of the New York Yankees legend in a two-piece tailored suit. The caption read:“We’ve partnered with Alex Rodriguez, legendary athlete and entrepreneur, to introduce LOOK OPTIC’s first men’s collection, debuting March 2026. It begins with Laurel Espresso, a bold, performance-inspired frame that blends timeless design with modern sophistication. Consider this your first look—the full collection arrives next year.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaclyn Cordeiro dropped a heartfelt reaction to his look, commenting:“The look is 🔥😉.”Jaclyn Cordeiro's comment on the post.Cordeiro often showers love on A-Rod’s social media platforms. Four days ago, Rodriguez posted a series of images on Instagram, featuring billionaire Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.&quot;The man, the myth, the legend: Jerry Jones! Full episode of The Deal live on @bloombergoriginals,” he captioned the post.Cordeiro reacted to the post, commenting:“🔥❤️.”(Image Source: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram)Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shares a post covering the Blue Jays' ALCS winThree days ago, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a post on her Instagram at Fox Studios. The Canadian fitness instructor was shown as an analyst at Game 7 of the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners on Monday.&quot;Yes, indeed! 🇨🇦 The Toronto Blue Jays made it to the 2025 World Series — the franchise’s first appearance since 1993,” Cordeiro wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA-Rod dropped three emojis on the post:“🔥🔥🔥.”Cordeiro replied to the comment with a black heart.(Image Source: Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram)According to a Page Six report, in October 2022, an insider revealed that Rodriguez enjoyed time with Cordeiro, who is also a single mother of two daughters, Bella and Savanah, and a former nurse.