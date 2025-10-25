  • home icon
  Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops 3-word comment on boyfriend's new look with designer glasses

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops 3-word comment on boyfriend’s new look with designer glasses

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 25, 2025 18:03 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, has reacted to his recent Look Optic photoshoot. On Oct. 6, "A-Rod" was announced as the brand ambassador for the eyewear and glasses brand.

Andery Leary, co-founder and CEO of Look Optic, said:

“Alex is not only a legendary athlete and mentor, but also an accomplished businessman with a trusted voice that resonates across audiences.”

Rodriguez also showed his excitement toward the partnership, saying:

“Their glasses are high-quality, affordable, and stylish—and I’m excited to help bring that to more people, especially as they launch into men’s.”
On Friday, Look Optic shared a post featuring A-Rod wearing espresso-colored frames paired with a sophisticated look of the New York Yankees legend in a two-piece tailored suit. The caption read:

“We’ve partnered with Alex Rodriguez, legendary athlete and entrepreneur, to introduce LOOK OPTIC’s first men’s collection, debuting March 2026. It begins with Laurel Espresso, a bold, performance-inspired frame that blends timeless design with modern sophistication. Consider this your first look—the full collection arrives next year.”
Jaclyn Cordeiro dropped a heartfelt reaction to his look, commenting:

“The look is 🔥😉.”
Jaclyn Cordeiro's comment on the post.
Jaclyn Cordeiro's comment on the post.

Cordeiro often showers love on A-Rod’s social media platforms. Four days ago, Rodriguez posted a series of images on Instagram, featuring billionaire Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

"The man, the myth, the legend: Jerry Jones! Full episode of The Deal live on @bloombergoriginals,” he captioned the post.

Cordeiro reacted to the post, commenting:

“🔥❤️.”
(Image Source: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram)
(Image Source: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shares a post covering the Blue Jays' ALCS win

Three days ago, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a post on her Instagram at Fox Studios. The Canadian fitness instructor was shown as an analyst at Game 7 of the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners on Monday.

"Yes, indeed! 🇨🇦 The Toronto Blue Jays made it to the 2025 World Series — the franchise’s first appearance since 1993,” Cordeiro wrote in the caption.
A-Rod dropped three emojis on the post:

“🔥🔥🔥.”

Cordeiro replied to the comment with a black heart.

(Image Source: Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram)
(Image Source: Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram)

According to a Page Six report, in October 2022, an insider revealed that Rodriguez enjoyed time with Cordeiro, who is also a single mother of two daughters, Bella and Savanah, and a former nurse.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

