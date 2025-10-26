Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops 3-word reaction to Yankees icon's push-up duel with David Ortiz on World Series set

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a prominent social media fitness influencer who helps inspire people in their transformation journey.Cordeiro, who has helped the former Yankees MVP stay in shape after his retirement, reacted to Rodriguez's push-up duel with Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz.Rodriguez, who shared a rivalry with Ortiz during their playing days, brought that same energy while doing pushups during a broadcasting break. The duo is part of the MLB on Fox crew for the postseason along with Yankees legend Derek Jeter.A-Rod shared a video of the two iconic sluggers doing push-ups on Instagram, writing:&quot;When two former athletes get a commercial break.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Rodriguez's girlfriend, who competed in a bodybuilding competition, Legend's Super Cup, in Canada last month, praised the MLB icons with a three-word reaction.&quot;Great form boys,&quot; Cordeiro commented on the post.(Image source - Instagram)The push-up challenge took place as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday.Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez feels Dodgers were under &quot;tremendous pressure&quot; after Game 1 lossThe Blue Jays took Game 1 of the series after a nine-run inning for an 11-4 win against the Dodgers. Alex Rodriguez felt the nature of the loss did some damage to the Dodgers' confidence, saying the defending champions were under pressure.&quot;Tremendous pressure,&quot; Rodriguez said. &quot;The most pressure they've had probably this whole run 'cause that was more than a win, fellas, that was a spankdown.&quot;A-Rod's former teammate Derek Jeter believed in the Dodgers' bats to bounce back in the second, and that's what happened on Saturday. The Dodgers bounced back on the back of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's second complete game of the postseason to defeat the Blue Jays 5-1 and tie the series.The series now shifts to Dodger Stadium for the next set of fixtures as the Dodgers aim to go back-to-back.