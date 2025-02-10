Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops motivational quote on proactively taking charge of one's life

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jacyln Cordeiro, have been able to spend plenty of time together over the last few months. The former Major League Baseball All-Star credits his girlfriend for spreading a great mindset to navigate life.

Cordeiro also works as a personal trainer for high-end clients. One way she can connect with her clients and followers is by posting uplifting messages on her Instagram.

"Either you run the day, or the day runs you," Cordeiro wrote.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram post

This simple message from Cordeiro is precisely how she tries to attack every day. She often posts videos of her workouts on Instagram, and her training sessions usually occur in the mornings.

Rodriguez joins his girlfriend in workouts when he gets the chance, but he always draws inspiration from her. Rodriguez last played in MLB in 2016, racking 696 home runs throughout his professional journey.

He has not been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame because voters are unwilling to elect someone who used steroids. Rodriguez took some time away from baseball after retirement but now serves as a television analyst for MLB broadcasts.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, discusses the importance of fitness

Alex Rodriguez is used to being in the spotlight, and his relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro keeps him there. Cordeiro not only has a big social media following, but she is also willing to talk about fitness in other mediums.

On Feb. 1, Cordeiro shared a clip on Instagram of a recent TV appearance in Tampa, Florida. She shared several clips of her getting ready for the event and a caption:

"Grateful for the opportunity to share my passion for health and fitness on Bloom TV in beautiful Tampa! 🌴🎥 A huge thank you to Bloom TV and the amazing host Gayle for having me. Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes moments and insights! 💪✨," Cordeiro wrote.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have made some memories together over the last few months, and most have been centered around fitness. With spring coming soon, Rodriguez will focus on baseball as he prepares to cover games.

