Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro enjoys beachside bliss with daughters Bella & Savanah in Mexico 

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a famous fitness model and instructor who is making an impact in her domain of expertise with two fitness programs, JACFIT and the 5AM Club, which she founded during the pandemic lockdown in 2020.

Since then, she has aided many of her clients in realizing their dreams of having a well-toned physique and practicing healthy traits daily. She hails from Canada and has spent most of her life in Windsor. Cordeiro is a mother to two girls, Bella and Savanah, whom she shares with her ex-partner.

After a busy few weeks in early March, Jaclyn Cordeiro jetted off to Playa del Carmen, Mexico with her daughters for a fun-filled exotic getaway. The trio stayed at a luxurious resort together and on Tuesday, Cordeiro shared some pictures from the beach with her daughters.

Take a look at the pictures posted on Instagram here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

The images showed the trio enjoying a serene view of the ocean with the sun setting in front of them. Cordeiro hosted the second annual Women Supporting Women summit in Windsor, a day after she took Bella and Savanah for vacation to Mexico.

While she cherishes the bond she has with her daughters, the same can be said for her boyfriend and former New York Yankees INF Alex Rodriguez, who is a proud father to two daughters as well, named Natasha and Ella. Currently, he is in Miami, Florida enjoying some quality time with his daughters.

On Tuesday, a busy "A-Rod" was invited to throw the inaugural pitch at his alma mater's home stadium ahead of gameday between Columbus HS and Westminster HS. Rodriguez played collegiate baseball with the University of Miami, who currently play D-1 baseball at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @arod/Instagram)

While Alex Rodriguez is busy expanding his business empire, Jaclyn Cordeiro is trying to do the same with her own entrepreneurial ventures.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares workout routine with daughters

On International Women's Day, Jaclyn Cordeiro posted a video of herself working out with her daughters Bella and Savanah. She captioned the post with an empowering message that read:

"Celebrating the strength and spirit of womanhood on International Women’s Day with my daughters. Together, we lift each other higher."

Cordeiro continues to be a role model for her daughters who have seemingly taken an active interest towards fitness and a healthy lifestyle, just as she did as a kid.

