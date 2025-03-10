Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro indulges in sweet fun with daughters Bella and Savanah during Mexican getaway

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a renowned fitness model and instructor who's the founder of two fitness programs that has helped many over the years. She hails from Windsor, Canada and is attempting to expand her entrepreneurial status.

On March 6, she hosted the second annual women supporting women summit, the proceeds from which will be donated to a local charity in Windsor/Essex region. The next day, she travelled to Playa del Carmen in Mexico with her daughters Bella and Savanah to indulge in some mother-daughter fun.

On Sunday, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a couple of images on her Instagram story which showcased the fitness trainer enjoying a bowl of icecream with her daughters, while in the other she shared a happy selfie with them.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Cordeiro has two daughters, Bella and Savanah, with her ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro. Bella was born in May 2011, while Savanah was born in October 2012. Jaclyn's elder daughter is a gymnast and has been practicing at the Rose City Gymnastics complex in Windsor for several years now.

Both her daughters are very accepting of her current relationship with MLB icon Alex Rodriguez, who's also parents to two girls, Natasha and Ella, with his ex-wie Cynthia Scurtis.

On Sunday, A-Rod shared a couple of images with his elder daughter, Natasha, as the father-daughter duo went on an early morning run alogside the Key Biscayne bridge in Miami, FL.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

While, Alex Rodriguez celebrated International Women's Day with his daughters in Miami, Jaclyn Cordeiro celebrated the day with her daughters in Mexico.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a delightful post for Women's Day

March 8 is celebrated as Internatonal Women's Day. On Sunday, Cordeiro took to social media to share a workout video with her daughters Bella and Savanah, with the caption speaking about the spirit of womanhood.

Take a look at the post here, which was captioned:

"Celebrating the strength and spirit of womanhood on International Women’s Day with my daughters. Together, we lift each other higher."

While Cordeiro has stayed in Windsor for most part of life, she's making a mark in the entrepreneurial domain via her fitness programs, interviews, podcasts and photoshoots.

