Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flaunts her fit frame in a sports top and shorts, sharing a set of mirror selfies from gym

MLB icon Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, posted photoss of her fitness discipline with a heels twist. On Tuesday, at 6 am, she posted multiple snaps on her Instagram story, wearing a black sports bra with grey shorts instead of sneakers, she chose silver high heels, which added an unexpected twist.

Ad

In the first photo, she was seated on the floor with her legs crossed and clicked a mirror selfie. The image focuses on the toned physique of her arms and legs. In another shot, she lies flat on the wooden floor with one leg raised straight; the shot captures a core workout and the quirky heels. In another photo, Jaclyn flexed her biceps with a side pose position.

“Current pose: dead but dedicated," Cordeiro captioned. "If the judges saw this routine, it’s game over, #progressnotperfection.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She also posted a motivational message on her Instagram story.

"You'll Never Feel Ready Because IT'S NOT A FEELING, IT'S A DECISION"—ending with "Jac-Jaclyn FIT," Cordeiro wrote.

Cordeiro also shared a stairs stepper workout clip on her Instagram story.

"'5 am Club' routine," Cordeiro wrote on the story.

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a stories.(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn, thanked him for his support in her Canadian bodybuilding competition.

On Saturday, A-Rod's girlfriend, Jaclyn, was spotted at the Canadian bodybuilder competition, the legendary Super Cup, arranged by the Canadian Physique Alliance. Cordeiro posted an Instagram story from the event on Monday, and later she added stories to the “show” highlight.

Ad

The first shot features two medals.

“Thank you for your support this weekend.” she wrote on the story and tagged Alex Rodriguez, Robin and Carmen. “Come in hot Canadian National ProQualifier.”

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a story(@jac_lynfit/Instagram)

The IFBB Pro League Pro Qualifier is scheduled for Saturday at the Delta Hotel Toronto.

Ad

Rodriguez once appreciated Cordeiro in a last-year interview with NYPOST.

“She’s been a good influence on me," Rodriguez said. "I’ve been working hard and trying to stay in shape, and continuing to try to copy some of her great work ethic and health and wellness practices.”

Rodriguez and Jaclyn have been together since late 2022. They first shared a family holiday photo in December and have been together since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshita Jain Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard. Know More