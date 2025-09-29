'Coming in hot' - Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flaunts her medal haul after dominating Canadian bodybuilding stage

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, achieved a new career milestone over the weekend.
Jaclyn Cordeiro, who is a fitness trainer by trade and inspires people on their transformation journey on social media, shared her medal haul in her Instagram story on Sunday.
A-Rod's girlfriend participated in a Canadian bodybuilding competition, the Legend's Super Cup, organized by the Canadian Physique Alliance on Sep. 27. She showed her medal haul from the competition, thanking people for their support.
"Thank you for your support this weekend," Cordeiro captioned her story.
The fitness influencer also sent a message for the Canadian National Pro Qualifier set to be organized next week in Toronto:
"Coming in hot."
Cordeiro was not accompanied to the event by the former Yankees MVP as he attended a charity event in Ohio, the Kroger Fitness Festival, where pro athletes inspire people by sharing their knowledge about fitness.
Rodriguez ran into a young Yankees fan at the event. The former All-Star infielder signed his Yankees hat, sharing his fondness for the franchise where he won his maiden World Series title in 2009.
"Always love to see a Yankee fan," Rodriguez captioned his story.
The former Yankees slugger has been retired for nearly a decade but will be returning for Fox Sports' coverage of the postseason, along with former teammate Derek Jeter and Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz.