Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flexes bicep pump in sleek all-black courtside look at Timberwolves game

The NBA is in the offseason, and Minnesota Timberwolves part-owner Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, booked the Target Center for themselves as they promoted fitness and women's empowerment.

On Saturday, Cordeiro posed with fellow fitness enthusiast Carm in black gymwear. Both of them smiled and flaunted their biceps. She captioned the story:

"Coach Jac & Charm."

Later, Cordeiro was also seen posing with members of the Timberwolves Dancers and wrote in the overlay text:

"Women supporting women.”

The photos were set to empowering anthems like Whitney Houston’s "Queen of the Night" and Beyoncé’s "Run the World (Girls)." In the final story, she captured the Timberwolves dancers running along the staircases and engaging in several other fitness drills.

"These fierce ladies putting in the work," Cordeiro wrote.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a Canadian fitness instructor, entrepreneur, model and content creator. Moreover, she is a single mom with two daughters, Bella and Savanah.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore win their arbitration for Timberwolves ownership

Four years ago, Alex Rodriguez and his business partner and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore purchased the Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA) and Lynx (WNBA) from longtime owner Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion. After getting a minority stake, A-Rod and Lore had to pay the remaining amount within a stipulated time.

Then in March 2024, Taylor claimed Lore and Rodriguez missed the payment deadline. Because of this, Taylor negated on the deal saying he no longer wants to sell his stake.

On the other hand, Lore and Rodriguez claimed that they submitted signed documents ahead of the deadline (on March 20), which were necessary to trigger a 90-day extension clause if the regulatory approvals had not yet been secured. This disagreement went to arbitration.

In February, the arbitration panel ruled 2-1 in favor of Lore and Rodriguez; therefore, they became the controlling owners of the franchise. On June 24, the NBA’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale.

Lore became the governor of the Timberwolves, with Rodriguez as alternate governor. For the Lynx, the roles reverse.

