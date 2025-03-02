Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gets honest about what brightens her day more than anything else

Alex Rodriguez is still among the most recognizable professional athletes in the country, even though he no longer plays Major League Baseball. Rodriguez has recently become more open about his personal life, especially since he started dating Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Cordeiro is a personal fitness trainer. Although she is active on social media, not all her posts are about fitness. On Saturday, Cordeiro shared a photo to explain what brightens her day.

"Nothing brightens my day more than the pure joy in my daughter's smile," Cordeiro said.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story (Credits: IG/@jac_lynfit)

The photo shows Cordeiro's daughter smiling. Cordeiro spends time with her daughter in the morning, and she typically follows up with a training session.

Alex Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first publicly linked in October 2022 and have been seen together many times. The couple has enjoyed time together during the MLB offseason, often including their families in those adventures.

Rodriguez continues to work for Fox Sports to provide MLB coverage. Cordeiro has spent time training Rodriguez this offseason as they work on their mental and physical health.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reacts to MLB star nailing half-court shot

Alex Rodriguez is best known for his baseball talent, but he recently proved that he can also excel in other sports. Rodriguez made a stop at Bucknell University to watch a college basketball game. He won $10,000 for a student by sinking a half-court shot.

Bucknell Univeristy's caption said: "When A-Rod came to campus for a special Bucknell Forum event with two #Bucknell alumni… no one expected this! Take another peek at his half-court shot that won a Bucknell student $10K!."

Jaclyn Cordeiro was not in attendance for the event, but she commented on the shot:

"Yesss."

Rodriguez is getting more involved with basketball in 2025, as he and entrepreneur Marc Lore were recently reported to take majority ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rodriguez and Cordeiro often attend those games together while keeping up with their careers.

