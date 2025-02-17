Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gets honest about one of the "greatest regrets in life"

Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jacyln Cordeiro have had a busy couple of months and they regularly share updates from their trips together, on social media. Rodriguez and Cordeiro have been linked together since October 2022, and they are celebrities in their respective domains.

Cordeiro is a personal trainer and fitness instructor. She regularly shares motivation messages to her followers on Instagram and she dropped one of these messages on her Instagram story on Monday.

"Accept who you are; and revel in it," she wrote. "Wanting to be someone else is a waste of the person you are. One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself."

Jaclyn Cordeiro shares a motivational message (Image via Instagram/@jac_lynfit)

Cordeiro often challenges her followers and clients to strive to be the best version of themselves and the message she shared on Monday reflected that same thought. A-Rod has credited his partner for helping him get in shape over the past few years. Rodriguez still works around the game of baseball, after his playing days, as a television analyst.

Alex Rodriguez posts touching tribute to girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro on Valentine's Day

Alex Rodriguez is not as active on social media as his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, but he never misses a big moment. On Valentine's Day, Rodriguez shared some photos of the couple to his Instagram story and also posted a couple of touching comments. February 14 is also Cordeiro's birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my Valentine, Jaclyn," A-Rod captioned one of the photos that he shared.

"Life is such a fun adventure with you," he captioned another photo.

In addition to sharing motivational messages, photos and updates about her trips to her followers on Instagram, Cordeiro also shares videos of her workouts. She is also an entrepreneur like her partner and many of her ventures are in the fitness domain.

