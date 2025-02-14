Alex Rodriguez sends touching message to girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro on Valentine's Day as duo stun in stylish pose

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro have been together for a couple of years now. They were first romantically linked in October 2022 and have been going strong ever since.

This Valentine's Day marks the third romantic holiday they have celebrated together. Coincidentally, February 14 is also Jaclyn's birthday.

The 14-time All-Star took the time to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday and Valentine's Day with an Instagram post. in it, the two looked stunning in their evening attire.

"Happy Birthday to my Valentine, Jaclyn" said A-Rod.

A-Rod's Instagram

Outside of the initial post, A-Rod also shared some moments the two have shared over the years.

"Life [is] such a fun adventure with you" said A-Rod.

A-Rod's Instagram

It is safe to say the couple have been on plenty of adventures since 2022. There is no denying that the two deeply enjoy each other's company and have grown together over the years.

Alex Rodriguez getting ready for bigger role in the NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

Almost four years ago, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore agreed with Glen Taylor on a multiyear takeover of the Minnesota Timberwolves. This week, an arbitration team ruled in favor of the takeover and they now have 90 days to complete the final payment.

The duo can now focus on which changes they plan to implement rather than worrying if they will have control. One of the burning questions they must answer is if a new stadium would be in the works.

The Target Center is the second-oldest venue in the NBA. A-Rod and Lore could look at constructing a new stadium for the die-hard fans in Minnesota.

They also have a front office contract set to expire that they need to figure out. President of basketball operations Tim Connelly has an opt-out clause following the end of the season.

