Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gets real about believing in one’s path to greatness 

Former New York Yankees INF Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a self-proclaimed entrepreneur mom. Alongside being a successful fitness trainer and model, she is also a dietician, motivational speaker, competitor, writer and registered nurse.

She completed her degree in nursing from the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. With a healthy following on social media, Cordeiro is highly active on the platform and avidly shares moments from her daily life with her over 138K followers.

In her latest social media story from Wednesday, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared an encouraging motivational quote:

"Believe deep down in your heart that you're destined to do great things."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Cordeiro hails from Windsor, Canada and is a proud mother to two daughters, Bella and Savanah, whom she shares with her ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro.

She founded two fitness programs JACFIT and the 5AM Club which both help her clients follow carefully curated fitness programs and diets to lose weight and achieve a well-toned physique.

Reflecting on her interest in athletics and fitness, she said in 2021 via Status Fitness Magazine:

"I have always been heavily engaged in athletics and sports, being surrounded by boys, I quickly took on the role of a 'tomboy,' I loved school and sports, of all kinds and graduated both primary school and high school with a female athlete award and continued to play travel soccer."

Cordeiro has been dating Alex Rodriguez since 2022 when the couple first crossed paths with each other due to sharing similar interests in life. A healthy lifestyle brought the duo closer together and since then they have been inseparable, spending quality time together and creating blissful memories.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares information regarding new fitness challenge

Jaclyn Cordeiro recently shared information about her latest fitness program via a story on her social media handle. In the post, she shared the details regarding the transformational challenge alongside offering a discount.

The caption in the image read:

"Join my next 6 week life changing transformation challenge starts 24th Feb. In the spirit of Galentine's Day I'm offering 20% off on my next 6 week transformation challenge 20% off."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

She is also preparing to host a Women's Summit which will be held at Caesars Windsor Casino on March 6.

