"Make the most of it" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro encourages a winning mindset 

Former Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro is an accomplished fitness instructor, dietician and motivational speaker. Over the years, she has expanded her client base manifold, which mainly involves middle-aged women, seeking to strike a healthy balance between their work and taking care of their loved ones.

Cordeiro helps her clients via her two standout programs, JACFIT and the 5AM Club, both these assist an individual to start eating healthy and a personally curated workout regimen helps them start losing those extra pounds. She has a decent following on social media and avidly posts inspirational quotes to motivate her fan base. In her latest post on Instagram, she shared a quote on having a "winning mindset".

"Everyday is a new opportunity to improve yourself. Make the most of it."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Despite being a professional trainer and fitness model, Jaclyn Cordeiro is a registered nurse and completed her degree in nursing from the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. She spent her entire childhood in Canada and even married there. Cordeiro is a mother to two daughters, Bella and Savanah, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Laureano.

She balances her professional and personal life well while being in a relationship with former Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez since 2022. The duo initially kept their dating under wraps until Rodriguez shared a family image during the Christmas holidays involving Jaclyn, himself and both his daughters Natasha and Ella in December 2022.

Since, then Rodriguez and Cordeiro have been spending quality time together and share an endearing bond with either individual's family members as well. Together the group has celebrated many holidays, the most recent one being last year's Thanksgiving Day.

"Thankful to be surrounded by this beautiful group of family and friends. So proud of our blended family, staying together through thick and thin," Rodriguez wrote in a post on social media.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro trains in Cancun, Mexico

Jaclyn Cordeiro traveled to Cancun, Mexico on Monday, for a special workout session alongside some of her training buddies. She took to social media to share some images alongside her peers from their workout session in Cancun.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Jaclyn Cordeiro is making positive strides towards becoming a successful entrepreneur mom every day as she builds up a strong community through her social media.

