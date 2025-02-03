Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gives motivational advice on importance of consistency in life

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has been dating Canadian fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro. The couple is often seen together attending various events and sharing pictures and videos of their time together on social media.

Jaclyn Cordeiro, who has 138,000 Instagram followers, posts gym and fitness content to promote a healthy lifestyle. She also shares motivational content to inspire her audience to stick to their fitness goals consistently.

Even on weekends, Jaclyn Cordeiro sticks to her fitness routine. On Sunday, she shared a post with her followers that read:

“Sunday list to do: Hit the gym. Avoid drama. Smell nice. Make money. Level up your circle. Talk less. Pray more. Think highly of yourself.”

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Along with her schedule, she also shared a motivational one-liner, encouraging her audience to stick to their goals even on weekends, writing:

“Don’t stop because it’s the weekend”

Cordeiro also posted a clip of her Sunday workout, captioning her video:

“Sundays are meant for taking time for yourself. Hit the gym, and show your body some extra love”

Jaclyn Cordeiro is the founder and CEO of Jacfit, a six-week transformation program designed to help people achieve their fitness goals. In her program, clients receive several perks, including exercise videos, a training plan and a nutritional plan.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares life lesson for followers

A mother of two daughters, Savanah and Bella, Jaclyn Corderio keeps her professional and personal lives separate.

Sharing a life lesson for her followers, she posted on Instagram story:

“The universe mirrors your energy. When you give with gratitude and love, you create a ripple of blessings that always returns.”

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Jaclyn Cordeiro has also helped her now-retired MLB star boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, lose almost 32 pounds. After an illustrious MLB career, Rodriguez made his final appearance in the majors in 2016.

