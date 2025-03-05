Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gives sneak peek of date night with daughter while Yankees icon turns heads in black suit & shades in NYC

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are busy in their respective fields of interests. While the former Yankees superstar has amassed a considerable amount of wealth since diversifying his investments with the A-Rod Corp, Jaclyn is making positive strides in becoming a successful entrepreneur mom.

Jaclyn gives importance to leading a healthy lifestyle, and, despite her busy schedule, she finds time for gym and her daughters, Bella and Savanah. On Tuesday, the fitness instructor/model went out on a dinner date with one of her daughters to Simply Thai restaurant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She shared a snap from the date night, which was captioned:

"Daughter date night ❤️ ⭕ "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

While Jaclyn Cordeiro spent quality with her daughter, her boyfriend and MLB icon, Alex Rodriguez headlined a live podcast event that he hosted alongside his friend Jason Kelly in the New York City. The guest for the podcast episode was Miss Mellody Hobson. A-rod and Jason Kelly's podcast 'The Deal' streams on the Bloomberg Originals.

Rodriguez shared some snaps from the lively interactive event in NYC on social media where he rocked a black suit with shades. Take a look at the images here, one of which was captioned:

"Back in the city."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

A-Rod's podcast features celebrities, famous people from the business world and other personalities from various domains who have made it big in the investing and business world by deploying smart initiatives and utilizing strategic techniques to enhance their respective portfolios.

Rodriguez has been dating Jaclyn Cordeiro since 2022 when they made relationship public by sharing an endearing family picture during the Christmas Holidays. Both share utmost respect for each other and occasionally spend time together as one big family.

Alex Rodriguez celebrated hs daughter Ella's academic milestone

On Tuesday, Alex Rodriguez took to social media to share an endearing image with his younger daughter Ella and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

The image was taken at Ella's school event, which celebrated the high school juniors on Feb 25. A-Rod penned down a heartfelt note for his daughter, acknowledging her milestone.

"Can't believe Ella's already a junior."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Lately, Rodriguez has been on a fun-filled run in the past few weeks, which saw him drive inside a two-seater IndyCar, make a halfcourt shot at Bucknell University and deliver a lecture as a visiting advisor at the Stanford University.

