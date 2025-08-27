Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro goes full DIY on gym build like a pro, proving strength beyond beauty

While being Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend often catches the headlines, Jaclyn Cordeiro is a self-made fitness model, health coach and social media influencer. She has a distinct fanbase who look up to her for inspiration and fitness tips.On Tuesday, Cordeiro posted a clip showcasing her strength. She demonstrated a DIY assembly of a Roman Chair, a common exercise equipment. The clip featured her setting up her personal piece while giving her followers an idea of the benefits of buying a Roman Chair.Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story showing her building a Roman Chair from scratch (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)&quot;Why invest in a Roman Chair? Strengthens core and lower back muscles. Improves posture and spinal health. Versatility for multiple exercises,&quot; her captions read.Cordeiro has built a community of followers through her social media presence. Like her partner, Alex Rodriguez, who has created an empire for himself through A-Rod Corp, Jaclyn's JacFit Community promotes a six-week transformation programme with various levels depending on the client's preference.Apart from her own business, Jaclyn also attaches herself to other brands in promotional campaigns. Earlier on Tuesday, she posted a video giving her followers a varied squat challenge on a leg day. It featured a promotion for Firmabs, a brand that specializes in women's professional gymwear and other equipment.Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story doing squats and promotion for the gymwear brand, Firmabs (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)Like any other influencer, Jaclyn also has to direct her followers not just on basic gym techniques but the importance of keeping a healthy and balanced diet. Her story section also featured a 'Post-leg mean' featuring a nutritious dinner, featuring brown rice, chick peas, and tuna.Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story on post-leg meal. (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro does staircase pullups out on seaJaclyn Cordeiro certainly goes by the mantra of fitness first, anywhere and everywhere. Last week, she posted a clip of herself on a yacht, doing pull-ups underneath a staircase.As a true inspiration, she asked her followers not to hold back from their workouts, even in an imperfect environment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Rodriguez also reacted to the insane work ethic of his partner. The New York Yankees legend has credited her for his own physical transformation ever since the two started dating three years back.