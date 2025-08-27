  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro goes full DIY on gym build like a pro, proving strength beyond beauty

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro goes full DIY on gym build like a pro, proving strength beyond beauty

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 27, 2025 07:09 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez are a power couple in the sports world (Source: Imagn)

While being Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend often catches the headlines, Jaclyn Cordeiro is a self-made fitness model, health coach and social media influencer. She has a distinct fanbase who look up to her for inspiration and fitness tips.

Ad

On Tuesday, Cordeiro posted a clip showcasing her strength. She demonstrated a DIY assembly of a Roman Chair, a common exercise equipment. The clip featured her setting up her personal piece while giving her followers an idea of the benefits of buying a Roman Chair.

Jaclyn Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram story showing her building a Roman Chair from scratch (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)
Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story showing her building a Roman Chair from scratch (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)
"Why invest in a Roman Chair? Strengthens core and lower back muscles. Improves posture and spinal health. Versatility for multiple exercises," her captions read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cordeiro has built a community of followers through her social media presence. Like her partner, Alex Rodriguez, who has created an empire for himself through A-Rod Corp, Jaclyn's JacFit Community promotes a six-week transformation programme with various levels depending on the client's preference.

Apart from her own business, Jaclyn also attaches herself to other brands in promotional campaigns. Earlier on Tuesday, she posted a video giving her followers a varied squat challenge on a leg day. It featured a promotion for Firmabs, a brand that specializes in women's professional gymwear and other equipment.

Ad
Jaclyn Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram story doing squats and promotion for the gymwear brand, Firmabs (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)
Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story doing squats and promotion for the gymwear brand, Firmabs (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)

Like any other influencer, Jaclyn also has to direct her followers not just on basic gym techniques but the importance of keeping a healthy and balanced diet. Her story section also featured a 'Post-leg mean' featuring a nutritious dinner, featuring brown rice, chick peas, and tuna.

Ad
Jaclyn Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram story on post-leg meal. (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)
Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story on post-leg meal. (Source: Instagram @jac_lynfit)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro does staircase pullups out on sea

Jaclyn Cordeiro certainly goes by the mantra of fitness first, anywhere and everywhere. Last week, she posted a clip of herself on a yacht, doing pull-ups underneath a staircase.

Ad

As a true inspiration, she asked her followers not to hold back from their workouts, even in an imperfect environment.

Alex Rodriguez also reacted to the insane work ethic of his partner. The New York Yankees legend has credited her for his own physical transformation ever since the two started dating three years back.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications