Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro inspires women with ageless bikini photos at 31, 41, 45, and the journey of her bodybuilding triumph

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, secured her IFBB Pro Card at the Canadian National Pro Qualifier on October 4. This major achievement enables her to compete at the professional level in the IFBB Pro League.Jaclyn's achievement, coming at the age of 45, makes it even more impressive. On Thursday, she penned a motivational message to women on her Instagram, highlighting her consistency.The cover image of the post featured a collage of three photos from Jaclyn's bodybuilding competitions. On the left, a 31-year-old Jaclyn appeared in a blue bikini, holding her five-month-old daughter.The middle image showed her at 41, confidently posing in a pink bikini on he sixth competition. On the right was her most recent photo, taken at her latest competition, where she struck poses donning a black bikini.Also on the post were her preparations leading up to her recent victory. From diet to posing practice, Jaclyn detailed the behind-the-scenes of her hard work.&quot;To every woman watching this - motherhood, age, and busy schedules aren’t barriers; they’re your superpowers. Keep showing up for yourself. Your time is coming,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaclyn also expressed her gratitude in the post, thanking the Canadian Physique Alliance and the Canadian National Pro Qualifier for awarding her the Master Fit Model Pro Card.She also gave a shout-out to her fellow competitors and shared her appreciation for her family and friends for their love and support.Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, takes a stylish mirror selfieOn Wednesday, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a mirror selfie in casual attire. Jaclyn wore a casual outfit consisting of a gray sleeveless top, wide-leg jeans, and light-colored shoes. She also carried a large, dark-brown, patterned tote bag and a laptop.&quot;Self-fulfillment isn't a finish line - it's the art of staying true to yourself along the way,&quot; she captioned the post.Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jac_lynfit]Before her fitness career, Jaclyn worked as a registered nurse in critical care for several years. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Science and Nursing with honors from the University of Windsor.The COVID-19 pandemic prompted her to combine her medical expertise and passion for fitness. As such, she founded JACFIT, an app-based six-week program that aims to help women improve their physical and mental health.Jaclyn is a mother to two daughters, Bella and Savanah, from her previous marriage to Laureano Cordeiro. She has been in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez since late 2022.