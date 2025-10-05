Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals spotlight in black bikini as she poses her way through Canadian Pro Qualifier

Former New York Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, competed in the Canadian Pro Qualifier, held over the weekend in Toronto, Ontario.After her success at the Legend's Super Cup last month, Cordeiro took the next step in her fitness journey by competing in the Pro Qualifier on Saturday.In her Instagram story on Saturday, the Yankees legend's girlfriend shared a photo of herself wearing a black bikini, in the competition.(Image source - Instagram)In her subsequent stories, Cordeiro posted her clips shared by her followers from the competition. The fitness influencer was seen posing in the black bikini in the clips.&quot;I love my clients,&quot; Cordeiro captioned her story with a clip shared by her follower.(Image source - Instagram)Last week, Cordeiro shared her medal haul from the Super Cup in her latest Instagram story. She thanked fans for their support and was hyped for the Pro Qualifier.&quot;Thank you for your support this weekend,&quot; Cordeiro captioned her story.Alex Rodriguez trolls David Ortiz and Red Sox fans after Yankees ALWS triumph over rivalsWhile Jaclyn Cordeiro is making waves in her fitness journey, Alex Rodriguez is back in his role as a Fox Sports analyst for the postseason. He joined former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter and Red Sox legend David Ortiz for the &quot;MLB on FOX Pregame&quot; show ahead of Saturday's ALDS Game 1 between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Yankees.The Bronx Bombers arrived in the division series by eliminating the Red Sox in the wild card series after consecutive wins. Rodriguez made sure to rub it in Ortiz's face with a hilarious gimmick.&quot;Papi, you're my compadre, and I have to apologize because I know your Red Sox got bounced and I'm sure you're feeling a little bad. But I got you this second-best thing will make you feel good,&quot; Rodriguez said as he presented Red Sox mascot Wally's head to Ortiz.Ortiz responded:&quot;I love you Wally, don't listen to these guys.&quot;Rodriguez grabbed the mascot's head from Ortiz and threw it behind him, saying:&quot;Beat it Wally.&quot;However, the Yankees failed to get past the Blue Jays in the ALDS opener, losing 10-1 after a late onslaught by Toronto.