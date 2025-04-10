Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro leaves five word response to his daughter's podcast video

There are plenty of different roles that can be attached to Alex Rodriguez, however the one that he is likely the most proud of is that of father. The former New York Yankees slugger has had one of the most successful, albeit polarizing careers in Major League Baseball history, however, he has not let his detractors prevent him from enjoying his life with those he loves.

Alex Rodriguez is the proud father of two daughters, Natasha and Ella Rodriguez, both of which he had with his ex-wife Cynthia. While A-Rod remains incredibly busy with a number of his business ventures, including with ownership role with the Minnesota Timberwolves, both Alex and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are sure not to miss an opportunity to give love to his daughters.

In the latest Instagram post from Natasha Rodriguez, the daugher of the former New York Yankees gave her fans and followers an insight into her upcoming podcast episode. The podcast, which is titled TalkToTash, will feature her younger sister Camilla Nicolas, the daughter of Cynthia and her husband Angel Nicholas. The first ever episode of the show featured Cynthia as the mother-daughter combo discussed a wide array of topics.

Jaclyn Cordeiro left a five word response to Natasha Rodriguez's IG post (Photo Source: IMAGN / Instagram)

"Love this and you 2" - Jaclyn Cordeiro comment on Natasha's Instagram post.

According to the website Page Six, Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have been dating since 2022. The stunning fitness instructor is the founder of JACFIT 5 am Club, while also using her sizable social media presence to motivate and encourage women to get the most out of their lives and reach their full potential.

Alex Rodriguez has been announced as a special guest for SPORT BEACH 2025

SPORT BEACH is one of the biggest events in the world that brings fans, entrepeneuers, and athletes together in one place. This year's event will take place during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on June 16-19, and will feature a variety of different activities, including physical challenges and discussion panels.

The former Yankees superstar will be part of the event which features some of the biggest names in the sporting community, including NBA point guard Chris Paul, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah, and F1 driver George Russell. It will be a truly incredible event and another chance for Rodriguez to continue building his brand.

