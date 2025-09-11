Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro melts hearts posting playful bonding of her daughter with her "boy Joey"

Like Alex Rodriguez, his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is also a parent to two daughters, Bella and Savannah, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Laureano Cordeiro. The family resides in Windsor, Canada, where they have a house cat named "Joey."
On Wednesday, fitness trainer Cordeiro posted a playful moment involving her daughter and their house cat. In the video, Cordeiro's daughter can be seen slowly moving up near a chair while slowly keeping an eye on Joey. The cat was also slowly seeing Cordeiro's getup before she instantly reacted, making up for an adorable moment.
"Our Boy Joey," she wrote in the caption.
Jaclyn Cordeiro often posts about her daughters concerning their achievements, education, vacations and several other things. Previously, she shared about Savanah’s dance performance on stage, calling herself a "proud mama." She also celebrated Bella when she moved from middle school to high school.
Apart from that, Cordeiro encourages her daughter to engage in a healthy lifestyle and follow it in a disciplined way. She shared that she has always been open to her daughters regarding her work and dedication so that they can understand the importance of hard work.
Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals talking to her daughters about Alex Rodriguez
Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for over two years now. Last summer, A-Rod and Cordeiro's family were both part of a European getaway where they visited several countries and iconic landmarks. They even attended the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
During her appearance on Trainer Revenue Multiplier show, Cordeiro opened up about what she said to her daughters when talking about her relationship with the former World Series champion.
“I think it’s important that in any decision or anything that I do in my life, I have to think how that’s going to impact or influence my girls," Cordeiro said. T"hey’re 10 and 11 years old. Yes, they know that mom is dating a celebrity, but I don’t spin it like that.”
Cordeiro informed her daughters that her relationship with Rodriguez can be seen just as any other relationship.