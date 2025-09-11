  • home icon
  Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro melts hearts posting playful bonding of her daughter with her "boy Joey"

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro melts hearts posting playful bonding of her daughter with her "boy Joey"

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 11, 2025 06:09 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro melts hearts posting playful bonding of her daughter with her "boy Joey" - Source: Imagn

Like Alex Rodriguez, his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is also a parent to two daughters, Bella and Savannah, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Laureano Cordeiro. The family resides in Windsor, Canada, where they have a house cat named "Joey."

On Wednesday, fitness trainer Cordeiro posted a playful moment involving her daughter and their house cat. In the video, Cordeiro's daughter can be seen slowly moving up near a chair while slowly keeping an eye on Joey. The cat was also slowly seeing Cordeiro's getup before she instantly reacted, making up for an adorable moment.

"Our Boy Joey," she wrote in the caption.
Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram story
Cordeiro's Instagram story

Jaclyn Cordeiro often posts about her daughters concerning their achievements, education, vacations and several other things. Previously, she shared about Savanah’s dance performance on stage, calling herself a "proud mama." She also celebrated Bella when she moved from middle school to high school.

Apart from that, Cordeiro encourages her daughter to engage in a healthy lifestyle and follow it in a disciplined way. She shared that she has always been open to her daughters regarding her work and dedication so that they can understand the importance of hard work.

Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals talking to her daughters about Alex Rodriguez

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for over two years now. Last summer, A-Rod and Cordeiro's family were both part of a European getaway where they visited several countries and iconic landmarks. They even attended the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

During her appearance on Trainer Revenue Multiplier show, Cordeiro opened up about what she said to her daughters when talking about her relationship with the former World Series champion.

“I think it’s important that in any decision or anything that I do in my life, I have to think how that’s going to impact or influence my girls," Cordeiro said. T"hey’re 10 and 11 years old. Yes, they know that mom is dating a celebrity, but I don’t spin it like that.”

Cordeiro informed her daughters that her relationship with Rodriguez can be seen just as any other relationship.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

