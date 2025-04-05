Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals what to eat for most common menstrual symptoms

Jacklyn Cordeiro, Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, is a professional fitness trainer/model based out of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. She founded JACFIT and 5AM club fitness programs that have helped many of her clients over the years. As an active speaker, she shares her insights on many topics related to health and fitness.

On Friday, Cordeiro shared an Instagram Story highlighting some food items that canhelp alleviate menstrual symptoms such as bloating, irregular flow and uneasiness.

Take a look at the image here, captioned as:

"Foods to hack menstrual symptoms. Watermelon helps reduce bloating. Lemons prevents irregularity of flow. Beets keeps iron in check. Dark Chocolate eases discomfort."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Cordeiro is a dedicated fitness expert who never fails to skip on her workout routine. She maintains a well-toned physique and featured at the No. 7 spot in the Hot and Fit 100 issue in January.

On Thursday, Cordeiro shared a fitness video highlighting a full-body training routine to activate your muscles ahead of a workout session.

"Power through every rep with full-body training! Boosts strength, enhances endurancenand supports overall fitness by engaging multiple muscle groups in one workout."

Cordeiro has been dating Rodriguez since 2022, when their dating rumors were confirmed via a social media post shared by A-Rod in December '22. They both are parents to two daughters from their previous marriages and love to spend quality time with them.

In March, Jaclyn had spent some relaxing vacation days with her girls, Bella and Savanah in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Meanwhile, the former Yankees infielder had both his daughters, Natasha and Ella at home in Miami during Natasha's spring break and spent joyous moments with them.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro spent girls night with her daughters, Bella and Savanah

On Friday, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared an endearing image on her Instagram Story, alongside her daughters, Bella and Savanah, from their girls' movie date night. Earlier that day, she hosted a Flex Fit BootCamp in Windsor, Canada, which was attended by many of her clients.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Jaclyn is making positive strides towards becoming a successful entrepreneur mother with her fitness programs, brand photoshoots, collaborations and charity work.

