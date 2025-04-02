Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals her formula that helps women become their best selves

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, recently opened up about her mission to help women transform into their best selves. Cordeiro runs the Jacfit program, which helps clients achieve their body goals.

In addition to her fitness coaching, Cordeiro actively participates in various events. Earlier this month, she hosted the 2nd annual Women Supporting Women Summit. In a recent interview with personal brand photographer Heike Delmore, she announced the winner of the Women Supporting Women branding photoshoot.

During the video, she also spoke about her clients, many of whom are women transforming their lives physically and mentally. Discussing her approach, Cordeiro said:

“Yeah, the birth of it was Jack Fit, and then it turned into a community because as the brand grew, so did the clientele. And instead of clientele, I just refer to it as community because it really embodies the transformation of mind, body, and soul.”

Further adding on how she helps her female clients, Cordeiro added:

“So really helping women become the best versions of themselves in order to sustain the physical goal, which is what most women come to me for. Trying to make that strategic pivot inside your brain so that you're able to keep and sustain that ideal fit look, also while leveling up in your mind, creating boundaries and leaning into better business decisions, better personal decisions. All of it goes together.”

Jaclyn Cordeiro founded Jacfit during the pandemic lockdowns as an online fitness program, which has since grown into a thriving community.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro opens up about the success of her charity event

Jaclyn Cordeiro raised over $40,000 through her Women Supporting Women Summit charity event. Discussing the event, she said:

“Yes, so it's in the spirit of International Women's Week. So we had it on Thursday, March 6th this year… It was gorgeous. So we had short of 200 women, entrepreneurs, influencers, stay-at-home moms, anyone under the sun that was female attend the event, and we raised well over $40,000 for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Windsor and Essex.”

The entire amount raised from the event was donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor-Essex, a social service organization based in Windsor, Canada. The funds will be used to support and educate young children on various topics, including health and fitness.

