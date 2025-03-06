Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals her go-to drink recipe, a perfect blend of nutrition & taste

Alex Rodriguez has been in a relationship with Canadian fitness model and instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro for over two years now. Rodriguez confirmed his relationship when he posted a family picture with Jaclyn and his two daughters Ella and Natasha in December 2022.

Ad

Both Alex and Jaclyn give importance to fitness to practice a healthy lifestyle. Besides working out regularly, both curate their diet plan to maintain their physiques. On Wednesday, Cordeiro shared her go-to drink recipe, a perfect blend of nutrition and taste.

In the video, Jaclyn Cordeiro explained the steps as well as ingredients required to make the nutrient-rich beverage to kickstart her day. She said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Okay, so here is all you need for this. So, we have a frother, we've a little hand held blender, of course you JACFIT mug and you know let's face it gym is your therapy.

Ad

Trending

"I am going to use Almond milk today, I generally would use oat milk but this is fine. Of course my brand of matcha, which I absolutely love, and then two little shots of vanilla extract, just for some added sweetness."

Next, she mixed all the ingredients in the frother and hand-blended some matcha powder in a mug. She mixed everything in the mug, took a sip and exclaimed:

Ad

"And voila no better way to start your morning."

Take a look at a snapshot of the video here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Jaclyn has helped many by creating personalized workout programs and diets for them. The list includes MLB icon Alex Rodriguez, who was drawn toward Cordeiro due to their shared interests and common views regarding fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a positive quote post her workout session

While Alex Rodriguez has established himself as a success story in the business realm, Jaclyn Cordeiro is attempting to do the same via the JACFIT and 5AM Club programs. Either program is an attempt to instill a regimental mindset in one's mind and lead a healthy disciplined life.

Ad

Post her 5 a.m. gym session on Wednesday, Cordeiro posted a motivational quote for her followers on her social media handle. The quote read:

"Progress not Perfection"

Screenshot from Jaclyn's story on Instagram

Cordeiro will host the second annual women supporting women summit in Windsor, ON, Canada, on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback