  • Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks a sleek black latex bodysuit with thigh-high boots, striking bold poses for a photoshoot

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks a sleek black latex bodysuit with thigh-high boots, striking bold poses for a photoshoot

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 01, 2025 14:02 GMT
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event - Source: Getty
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks a sleek black latex bodysuit with thigh-high boots- Source: Getty

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a personal trainer and fitness influencer. She often competes in bodybuilding competitions and also pursues modeling work, particularly in fitness-themed photoshoots.

On Wednesday, Cordeiro shared snaps from her photoshoot for 6ix Models on her Instagram story. For the photoshoot, she wore a black latex or vinyl bodysuit, pairing it with thigh-high boots of the same color.

In the first image, Cordeiro posed in a profile stance, leaning against a textured surface. Her body was angled, with her hips slightly pushed back as she looked down and away from the camera.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/jac_lynfit]

Rodriguez's girlfriend leaned forward and slightly to her right in the second image. Cordeiro's torso was angled, and her head was slightly tilted as she looked directly at the camera with a confident expression.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/jac_lynfit]

In the third image, Cordeiro shifted her weight onto her left leg while her right leg was extended forward and bent at the knee. Her torso was slightly twisted as she faced the camera.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/jac_lynfit]

Cordeiro stood with her body angled slightly towards the camera in the final image. Her head was tilted slightly upwards and to her left as she maintained eye contact with the camera.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/jac_lynfit]

6ix Models is a photography studio in the Toronto area. Founded and operated by Peter Michailidis, the studio specializes in glamour, fitness, and fashion photoshoots.

Celina Giacalone was the hairstylist for Jaclyn Cordeiro for the photoshoot. She works at The Beauty Refinery in Tecumseh, Ontario, Canada. Cherry Villanos did the makeup.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro recently competed in a bodybuilding competition

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, competed at The Legend's Super Cup on Saturday. Sanctioned by the Canadian Physique Alliance, the competition was held at the Toronto Pavilion.

Cordeiro competed in the Women's Fit Model Master's 45+ category. where she finished as the first runner-up. Ashley Khatch placed second runner-up, while Victoria Brewster secured first place.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's relationship with Alex Rodriguez began somewhere around 2022. Born on February 14, 1980, in Canada, Cordeiro attended St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School in Ontario for high school.

Cordeiro later graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science and Honors in Nursing. She has two daughters, Bella and Savanah, from a previous relationship.

